Streaming

Marvel releases trailer for Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Megan Ellis
Megan Ellis
Read next
falcon and the winter soldier

Marvel has released the official trailer for its upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which picks up on Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes’ adventures following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

This will be the second series released during Marvel’s current phase of the MCU, with WandaVision currently airing on Disney+.

The trailer sheds light on some of the plot points and characters the series will include. Baron Zemo will be the series antagonist, while Sharon Carter, the great-niece of Peggy Carter, also appears in the series.

Viewers will also get to see Wilson wield Captain America’s shield for the first time.

The series will begin airing on 19 March.

Unfortunately, Disney+ is still not available in South Africa.

However, local MCU fans will likely still want to follow the events of the series and how they may play a role in Phase 4 MCU films.

You can see the trailer for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier below:

Feature image: Screenshot/Marvel

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

