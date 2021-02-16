BBC streaming service BritBox coming to South Africa

BritBox, the joint streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, will launch in South Africa this year, bringing another international streaming service to our shores.

The streaming service is currently available in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia. This makes South Africa the fifth territory to see a BritBox launch.

The launch comes as a result of high demand for British content, according to a statement by the company.

“We know that South African audiences have a real connection to British television and we can’t wait to bring them even more great shows, on-demand, that we know they will love,” Paul Dempsey, President of Global Distribution at BBC Studios said in a statement.

When will BritBox launch in South Africa?

An exact date for the launch was not announced. However, the streaming service will arrive in the “second half of 2021”.

We will likely see prices and other details announced closer to the time.

In the meantime, a South African portal for the streaming service has been created at britbox.com/za. Users can sign up for a newsletter to get updates on the streaming service’s local rollout.

The content that will be available also still needs to be finalised.

“We’re still preparing the content ahead of launch, so please treat the images above as a good indication (but not a guarantee) of some of the great British programming that you can expect from BritBox in South Africa,” the site says.

Series shown on the site so far include Doctor Who, Luther, The Office, Black Adder, The Voice UK, and more.

