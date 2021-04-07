Everyshop, SA’s new e-commerce platform officially launched

South Africa has a new e-commerce player in the form of Everyshop. After a month of testing, the store officially launched on 1 April.

A competitor to Takealot and Loot, Everyshop features a wide range of products across several categories. It also offers promotional items and discounts to early customers.

Everyshop was active throughout March as part of a testing period. It is now available to all South African shoppers.

Shop for everything at Everyshop

JD Group, a division of Pepkor Holdings, owns and operates the store. The group includes several of South Africa’s big appliance, furniture, and technology retailers.

This includes Russells, Bradlows, Rochester, Sleepmasters, HiFiCorp, and Incredible Connection.

“With the support of our existing retail businesses we have partnered with some of South Africa’s most well-known and loved brands across a number of industries including Specialist Electronics & Appliances, Furniture, Fashion, Footwear and DIY to deliver true value to the South African shopper,” said JD Group CEO, Peter Griffiths.

Top brands featured on the store include Nike, Apple, Samsung, and Revlon.

“Everyshop’s customers will be spoilt for choice in a convenient and affordable manner with access to the products that they need and the brands they love.”

The storefront features several product categories.

They include entertainment, fashion, health and beauty, home, work and study, projects and DIY, lifestyle and leisure, fitness, cellular, and kids. There are also weekly O’Yeah deals featuring different discounted products.

Customers can make payments via credit card, EFT, Mobicred, Masterpass, and PayGate.

The platform operates two dedicated fulfillment centres and 15 large-scale distribution centres across the country.

Meanwhile, to celebrate the launch, Everyshop is offering discounts to customers who register an account. Shoppers will receive a R100 discount on their first purchase of R500 or more.

You can check out the new store on the Everyshop website.

Feature image: Everyshop

Read more: Shoprite launches k’nect mobile network