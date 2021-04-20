FNB brings MoneyGram to mobile banking app

FNB is making MoneyGram services available on its mobile app, getting rid of the need to visit one of the bank’s branches.

The bank made the announcement on 19 April.

“Now that MoneyGram is available on the FNB App, sending money across borders to family and friends is quick, easy and hassle-free,” said FNB’s CEO of Foreign Exchange, Anthony Grant.

Instant MoneyGrams via the FNB app

Up until now, MoneyGram services were only accessible via Cellphone Banking, or at bank ATMs and branches. Customers needed to visit a bank to load beneficiaries and send funds on the service.

Now, users can load beneficiaries and complete transactions directly on the app.

When money is sent to other countries, users also have the option to send it to a bank account or mobile money wallet.

Grant revealed a large percentage of MoneyGram payments via FNB were sent to Zimbabwe and Ghana. “We remain committed to providing our customers with a convenient and secure platform to send and receive money from anywhere in the world,” he said.

How to use MoneyGram on the FNB App

To access Moneygram, log into the FNB app and click on the Forex tab.

From there, click on the remittances icon and then select Send MoneyGram/Receive MoneyGram. After that, the app will guide you along several steps to complete the transaction.

You can transfer amounts of up to R25 000 and a maximum amount of R50 000 per month.

