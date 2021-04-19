Burn Media Sites
Online banking

New Capitec app will let you open an account with a selfie

By Sam Spiller
Capitec Bank South Africa smartphone app biometric facial security account

Capitec has introduced a new biometric method for customers to open accounts using the bank’s smartphone app.

The bank announced the feature on 19 April.

Those looking to open an account can do so on the app thanks to the instant verification method.

“This new feature allows us to offer a convenient, digital way to join Capitec that takes only a few minutes and doesn’t require any paperwork,” said Capitec’s executive of marketing and communications, Francois Viviers.

“It is also very relevant in our new COVID reality where clients want to be able to bank and shop from their own home.”

How does facial biometrics work in the Capitec app?

In the Capitec banking app, users take a selfie of themselves when signing up for an account. The selfie is verified against a database at the Department of Home Affairs.

While other banks do offer the service of a selfie to open an account, the process usually involves having to visit a bank branch to complete the application process.

Facial biometrics ensure the selfie is of a real person in front of the camera and not a photo.

When the user is verified and the account is created, they are instantly given a virtual card. They can use this for online transactions and purchases.

“We’ve seen a high demand for our digital offering with an increase of 28% over the past 12 months to 8.6 million digital banking clients,” Viviers said.

“We believe our new digital onboarding process, along with the new products we’ve recently launched such as home loans and our access facility, allow us to offer a solution that suits the needs of all South Africans.”

Last year, Capitec introduced paperless banking at its branches. Customers can sign up for accounts using fingerprint biometrics.

Later in the year, Capitec will let customers receive their new bank cards at home via courier.

Feature image: Capitec

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

News

