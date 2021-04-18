Burn Media Sites
Users share videos of Cape Town fire as flames reach UCT campus

By Megan Ellis
Social media users shared videos and images of the Cape Town fire as the flames reached the University of Cape Town (UCT) campus on Sunday afternoon.

The fire appeared to break out near Rhodes Memorial on Sunday, 18 April. According to the City of Cape Town, fire services were alerted at 8.45am.

Part of the restaurant and tea room at the Rhodes Memorial was destroyed by the blaze.

By the afternoon, the flames had reached the UCT campus. UCT evacuated students as the fire drew closer.

Emergency services attempted to put out the fire, however it continued to spread.

Residents near the fire have been advised to close their windows and doors to prevent draft. They have also been urged to damp down their gardens using a hose.

News reports said that the fire had reached some residential areas at the time of writing.

Locals share videos of Cape Town fire at UCT

Twitter users shared videos and images of the flames and smoke engulfing areas around the mountain, including the UCT campus.

The hashtag #CapeTownFire became the top trend on Twitter as a result on Sunday afternoon.

The videos showed people evacuating, smoke in the area, and flames on the UCT campus and surrounding areas.

You can see some of the videos below:

Feature image: Guido Jansen/Unsplash

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

