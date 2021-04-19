Showmax reduces price for mobile streaming plan

Showmax has announced that it has reduced the price for its mobile streaming subscription plan by an average of 20% across Africa.

The price reduction only applies to Showmax Mobile, which allows users to stream on a single mobile device.

“We know that consumers are under pressure at the moment and we believe this change will be appreciated by our mobile customers as will the decision not to increase any of our other prices,” Yolisa Phahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for Connected Video, said in a statement.

“We have our most exciting slate of Showmax Originals this year and look forward to more of our subscribers enjoying our proudly African stories.”

New Showmax Mobile price

In South Africa, the price for Showmax Mobile has been reduced from R49 to R39. For Showmax Pro Mobile, which lets you steam SuperSport content, the price has gone down from R449 to R225.

The price change takes effect from 19 April.

You can see the price changes for other countries in the table provided by Showmax below:

The mobile plan differs from the standard streaming plan in a number of ways. Firstly, you can only stream in standard definition on smartphones and tablets.

You can also only have one active stream at a time, with a limit of one registered device. However, you do have the same access to everything on Showmax’s catalogue. For example, the mobile Pro plan has the same content as the standard Pro plan. Meanwhile, the general mobile plan has the same content as the general standard plan.

One drawback is that you don’t have casting available on Showmax Mobile, which means you can’t cast your stream from your device to a smart TV or Google Chromecast.

For casting, you need a standard Showmax plan.

Feature image: Showmax

Read more: Skemerdans: Cape Flats neo-noir murder mystery gets first trailer