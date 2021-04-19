I Am All Girls: South African trafficking thriller to debut on Netflix

A new South African thriller about cops taking down child traffickers, I Am All Girls, will arrive soon on Netflix

I Am All Girls will debut on the streaming service on 14 May. A trailer for the movie debuted on 15 April.

What is I Am All Girls about?

The movie takes place in the final days of the apartheid era. Erica Wessels plays Jodie Snyman, a special crimes investigator who teams up with a police officer named Ntombizonke (played by Hlubi Mboya). Together, the two of them work to take down a powerful human trafficking ring — one that enjoys the support of some powerful people.

Other cast members include Brandon Daniels, Mothusi Magano, Masasa Mbangeni, and Nomvelo Makhanya.

I Am All Girls is directed by Donovan Marsh. Marsh’s last film as director was the 2018 action movie Hunter Killer starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman. He also directed the 2010 film adaptation of John van der Ruit’s young adult novel, Spud, and its 2013 sequel.

“I am All Girls demonstrates Netflix’s commitment to telling meaningful African stories and reach audiences across the globe on important issues, while supporting groundbreaking local entertainment,” Marsh said.

Nthibah Pictures produced the movie with Netflix serving as distributor. “Donovan and the creative team crafted something deeply moving and atmospheric, with a strong social message that will gain greater awareness and social impact through Netflix,” said Nthibah producer, Simon Swart.

You check out the trailer for I Am All Girls on YouTube below:

Feature image: Nthibah Pictures/Netflix

