Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

How you can help with the Cape Town fires

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
donation volunteer cape town fires

As the Cape Town fires continue to spread across parts of the city, many people have inquired about how they can help those affected by and battling the blaze.

The fire, which spread to Vredehoek on Monday morning, has resulted in residents evacuating their homes.

Meanwhile, students at the University of Cape Town (UCT)’s Rondebosch campus were displaced on Sunday as a result of the fire.

Firefighters continued to battle the blaze on Monday as winds made containing the flames difficult.

If you want to help firefighters, charities, and those displaced by the fires, there are several ways to do so.

How to help those affected by Cape Town fires

If you are in the city and would like to drop off supplies for firefighters, the City is accepting water, Energade, energy bards, and Eyegene.

You can drop off these donations at the Roeland Street fire station. SANParks said donations can be delivered to the Newlands station.

If you are not in the city or would prefer to make a monetary donation, you can donate to Gift of the Givers. The disaster response NGO is supplying meals and other essentials to displaced UCT students.

You can donate via the NGO’s Backabuddy page or by sending an EFT to their bank account.

To donate money to the fire fighting efforts, you can donate to VWS Wildfires.

These donations go towards operational costs. You can find out more on the VWS website.

Snapscan also shared the fire service’s QR code for donations:

And even if you are unable to help with donations, one way firefighters and rangers have said people can help is to stay away from the area.

SANParks and Working on Fire have asked that people stay away from the blaze and to not try to enter the area.

In a media statement, SANParks said that rangers were distracted by people attempting to enter Table Mountain National Park.

“With users now attempting to go about their normal running, cycling or walking their dogs we will not be able to fully concentrate on the fire especially in the Newlands Forest and Rhodes Memorial zones,” SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli said in the statement.

According to the statement, rangers had their hands full at entrances attempting to stop users from entering the park.

Feature image: RODNAE Productions/Pexels

Read more: Users share videos of Cape Town fire as flames reach UCT campus

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
Capitec Bank South Africa smartphone app biometric facial security account
New Capitec app will let you open an account with a selfie
Online banking 19 Apr 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.