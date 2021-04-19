How you can help with the Cape Town fires

As the Cape Town fires continue to spread across parts of the city, many people have inquired about how they can help those affected by and battling the blaze.

The fire, which spread to Vredehoek on Monday morning, has resulted in residents evacuating their homes.

Meanwhile, students at the University of Cape Town (UCT)’s Rondebosch campus were displaced on Sunday as a result of the fire.

Firefighters continued to battle the blaze on Monday as winds made containing the flames difficult.

If you want to help firefighters, charities, and those displaced by the fires, there are several ways to do so.

How to help those affected by Cape Town fires

If you are in the city and would like to drop off supplies for firefighters, the City is accepting water, Energade, energy bards, and Eyegene.

Donations of water, Energade, energy bars and Eyegene are encouraged. Anyone wishing to donate foodstuff is advised that items must be sealed, in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. pic.twitter.com/GHO2bguSdf — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) April 18, 2021

You can drop off these donations at the Roeland Street fire station. SANParks said donations can be delivered to the Newlands station.

If you are not in the city or would prefer to make a monetary donation, you can donate to Gift of the Givers. The disaster response NGO is supplying meals and other essentials to displaced UCT students.

Off they go 🚘… Our team loading meals 🍛 for the last drop off at Southern Sun Waterfront for UCT Students ➡️ Donate via: https://t.co/YVsmxucVdC

➡️ Bank details: Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg, Account number 052137228, Branch Code 057525. Ref UCT Fire pic.twitter.com/cbmRnN8DxW — Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) April 19, 2021

You can donate via the NGO’s Backabuddy page or by sending an EFT to their bank account.

To donate money to the fire fighting efforts, you can donate to VWS Wildfires.

It always helps with operational costs such as fuel for our vehicles, etc. Visit https://t.co/Fu2abZZ19A for ways to do so.#GameCampFire https://t.co/wRyPElS7fb — VWS Wildfires (@vwsfires) April 18, 2021

These donations go towards operational costs. You can find out more on the VWS website.

Snapscan also shared the fire service’s QR code for donations:

Want to support those fighting the #CapeTownFires? Donate to @vwsfires using this link: https://t.co/q9owntNRbb — SnapScan (@SnapScanApp) April 19, 2021

And even if you are unable to help with donations, one way firefighters and rangers have said people can help is to stay away from the area.

SANParks and Working on Fire have asked that people stay away from the blaze and to not try to enter the area.

In a media statement, SANParks said that rangers were distracted by people attempting to enter Table Mountain National Park.

“With users now attempting to go about their normal running, cycling or walking their dogs we will not be able to fully concentrate on the fire especially in the Newlands Forest and Rhodes Memorial zones,” SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli said in the statement.

According to the statement, rangers had their hands full at entrances attempting to stop users from entering the park.

Feature image: RODNAE Productions/Pexels

Read more: Users share videos of Cape Town fire as flames reach UCT campus