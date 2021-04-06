Burn Media Sites
Vodacom drops prices on data bundles

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
vodacom

Vodacom has decreased its prices on certain data bundles, with some going down as much as 14%.

The mobile service provider announced the changes on 1 April.

The biggest changes involve the popular 1GB data bundle and the reintroduction of the 2GB bundle.

“For the past four years, we have remained relentless and consistent in our approach to democratise access by bringing about affordable mobile prices,” said Vodacom’s chief officer of consumer business, Jorge Mendes.

“Our purpose is to connect for a better future and ensure that no one is left behind in this new digital age. It is one of the most critical ways we believe we can create a more equal society for all.”

More data, lower cost for Vodacom bundles

As of now, Vodacom customers will pay R69 for a 500MB 30-day data bundle. Previously, the bundle cost R79.

Vodacom’s most popular bundle, the 1GB bundle, now costs R89 instead of R99. The decrease represents a 14% price reduction.

Meanwhile, Vodacom has kept the price of certain bundles but has upped the amount of purchased data. The 150MB bundle has been increased to 200MB, but with the same price of R29. This represents a 33% value increase.

And in one case, Vodacom decreased the price and increased the data amount. The 325MB bundle is now 350MB and costs R49 instead of R55.

Prices for 3GB (R229), 5GB (349), 10GB (R469), and 20GB (R699) bundles have not changed. Vodacom’s smallest 50MB bundle also remains the same at R12.

“In our journey towards becoming a leading Pan African technology company, we will not stop until everyone is connected, as it is part of creating a sustainable, inclusive digital society,” said Mendes.

At the same time, Vodacom announced it will be investing R50 billion into infrastructure development and new technologies. The investment will happen over five years.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Read more: Vodacom launches free app to help those facing abuse

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

