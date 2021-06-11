Burn Media Sites
News

Bolt Food and Pathway Cycles partner to deliver meals with electric bikes

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Bolt Food Pathway Cycles electric bicycles Cape Town

Bolt Food has partnered with Pathway Cycles to launch an eco-friendly electric bicycle pilot for its delivery drivers in Cape Town.

The food courier platform announced the partnership on 11 June.

The partnership will see Bolt Food’s drivers use Pathway Cycles’ fleet of electric bikes to make deliveries. Drivers benefit from lower running costs. The company also says this delivery method produces no carbon emissions.

“The partnership speaks directly to Bolt’s commitment to be climate positive, as articulated in our Green Plan, and our quest for sustainability – for our planet and the people that use our platform – drives every decision we make,” Bolt Food Country Manager for South Africa, James Townsend-Rose, said in a statement.

Electric bikes for Bolt Food drivers

The pilot project is running in Green Point.

The electric bicycles have a range of 100 kilometres after an overnight charging period.

Each bike has a built-in tracking system and a motor plan for ongoing maintenance. Drivers do not pay to use them.

In addition, each bicycle has a Vizicube digital screen box for advertising.

“Our business model depends on having our full fleet of electric bicycles fitted with Vizicubes out on the road, and with Bolt Food’s service increasing in demand, this pilot project makes good business sense,” said Pathway Cycles Chairman of the Board Ricky Ross.

Ross added there were plans to expand the service across Cape Town in the coming months.

Feature image: Supplied

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

