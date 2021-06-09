FNB to assist elderly clients to register for COVID-19 vaccine

FNB has announced that it is helping its elderly customers register for the COVID-19 vaccine at its branches across South Africa.

Branch staff will help customers over the age of 60 to register on the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). They will help them register via the bank’s digital zones on a customer’s mobile device.

Customers must also bring their ID and proof of residence when they visit a branch to register for the vaccine.

“As a corporate citizen, we have a responsibility to help efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” CEO of FNB Points of Presence Lee-Anne van Zyl said in a statement.

“While vaccination remains a voluntary choice, we believe that vaccination coupled with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols is key to minimising the impact of this pandemic.”

On 17 May, the government launched Phase Two of its vaccination drive aimed at citizens aged 60 and over. However, people have been concerned about the accessibility of the system for older residents.

Eligible citizens can apply for vaccination on the EVDS registration website.

This isn’t the first time FNB has offered essential services to citizens.

Previously, the bank partnered with the Department of Home Affairs to distribute Smart IDs and passports to its customers.

Feature image: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

