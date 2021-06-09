Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

FNB to assist elderly clients to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
FNB vaccine South Africa vaccination COVID-19

FNB has announced that it is helping its elderly customers register for the COVID-19 vaccine at its branches across South Africa.

Branch staff will help customers over the age of 60 to register on the government’s Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS). They will help them register via the bank’s digital zones on a customer’s mobile device.

Customers must also bring their ID and proof of residence when they visit a branch to register for the vaccine.

“As a corporate citizen, we have a responsibility to help efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” CEO of FNB Points of Presence Lee-Anne van Zyl said in a statement.

“While vaccination remains a voluntary choice, we believe that vaccination coupled with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols is key to minimising the impact of this pandemic.”

On 17 May, the government launched Phase Two of its vaccination drive aimed at citizens aged 60 and over. However, people have been concerned about the accessibility of the system for older residents.

Eligible citizens can apply for vaccination on the EVDS registration website.

This isn’t the first time FNB has offered essential services to citizens.

Previously, the bank partnered with the Department of Home Affairs to distribute Smart IDs and passports to its customers.

Feature image: Unsplash/Mufid Majnun

Read more: 5 ways to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
loadshedding june
[Update: SA hits Stage 4] Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding for rest of the week
News 9 Jun 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.