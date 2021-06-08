Issue at cloud company Fastly results in global internet outage

An issue at cloud service provider Fastly resulted in a global internet outage that took down news outlets and sites such as Twitch and Reddit.

On 8 June, AP reported multiple websites were down due to an issue at Fastly.

Fastly themselves acknowledged the issue on their website dashboard.

“We’re currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services,” the company wrote.

Just over an hour later, the company said the problem had been sorted.

“The issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented,” Fastly wrote.

According to internet outage tracker, Downdetector, the impacted websites included Twitch, Reddit, Pinterest, Hulu, and Amazon Web Services.

Several new outlets such as The New York Times, The Guardian, and CNN were also impacted.

Users trying to access CNN’s website were met with domain error messages while other sites displayed an “Error 503 Service Unavailable” message.

Feature image: Pixabay/Christoph Meinersmann

Read more: Nigeria bans Twitter after platform removes president’s tweets