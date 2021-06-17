KZN launches database for unemployed graduates

The Kwazulu-Natal provincial government has launched a database for unemployed graduates to promote youth recruitment in the province.

The government announced the database on 14 June, two days before South Africa observed Youth Day.

“The rife unemployment of graduates has become a cause for concern for the provincial government,” it said in a statement.

“The advent of the novel coronavirus more than a year ago, has worsened the unemployment of graduates in South Africa and particularly in KwaZulu-Natal. COVID-19 has wreaked global havoc in the economy, causing untold damage to lives and livelihoods as those who were in secure employment, lost jobs in an unprecedented manner.”

Unemployment rates rise in 2021

On 1 June, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) published the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of 2021.

The survey showed that between Q4 2020 and Q1 2021, the national unemployment rate rose to 32.6%. The rate is the highest it’s ever been since the survey first started in 2008.

The unemployment rate among youth (15-34 years) was 46.3%. The rate among university graduates was 9.3%.

Established by the Youth Chief Directorate and the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) unit, the new database collects and displays the data of unemployed graduates.

The data can be accessed by government departments and agencies, municipalities, and the private sector. These entities can then recruit graduates for internships and learnerships.

“It is against this background that KwaZulu-Natal is doing its all in its power to address the rising unemployment among youth and graduates,” the government said.

“Hopefully this venture will go a long way in alleviating the plight of unemployed graduates, thus relieving the stressful load on their shoulders.”

Graduates can register on the KZN government website at any time without a closing date.

The government encouraged graduates from rural and outlying areas to register using the Mobile Vehicle Offices.

Feature image: Unsplash/Captureson Photography

