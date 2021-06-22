Pixelsmith turns website into digital marketplace for creatives

Pixelsmith Studios has redesigned its website to serve as a marketplace for South African creatives to sell digital products.

The redesign comes as The Marketing Mill, a Cape Town-based agency, made a strategic investment in the website to let creatives make money through the online service.

“There’s not currently a beneficial place where South African creatives can promote and sell their work,” Pixelsmith Co-Founder, Ruan Smit, said in a statement.

“We wanted to create a site where we could empower designers in SA to sell designs and services to an international audience.”

The website was originally launched in 2010 by Smit, Matt Davison, and Neal Strydom. At the time, it offered technology reviews, local and international artist interviews, and access to industry networking opportunities.

Now, the website aims to offer creatives exposure and a space for them to sell their products. It also serves as a directory for individual creatives. It is open to illustrators and graphic designers, animators, game developers, and VFX artists.

The site features several categories in which customers can search for products such as icons, illustrations, fonts, and brushes.

Customers can also look up creatives if they want to get in touch with them directly. Each creative bio includes their contact details, work experience, and a showcase of their work.

Meanwhile, creatives can sign up on the site for a year for free. They will also receive 90% of all sale proceeds.

Featured image: Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema

