Zoom has announced it is giving its users the option to list their preferred pronouns and manage when they are displayed in meetings and webinars.

The feature was announced on 22 June.

Previously, the ability to display a user’s pronouns was prohibited by several factors such as organisational policies and SSO integration. In addition, users could not choose when their pronouns were displayed in meetings.

Zoom isn’t the first tech giant to add pronoun options. In May, Instagram introduced pronouns to its app with users able to add up to four pronouns to their profiles.

How to change your pronouns on Zoom

The Zoom pronouns feature is available on free Basic accounts and those with a single licensed user. They will be off by default for accounts that have more than one user and administrators have the option to turn it on in the account’s settings.

To add your pronouns, enter them into the available custom text field on your profile page.

You can also indicate when you want your pronouns to be shared in a meeting. You can choose to always share, to be asked every time, or not at all.

If you choose to share your pronouns during a meeting, they will appear next to your name in the chatroom.

Your pronouns are visible to your contacts on your Zoom profile card. You can view other users’ profile cards by hovering over their avatars in Zoom Chat.

Featured image: Zoom

