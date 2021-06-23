TelkomONE offers Catch Up for shows on free-to-air channels

Telkom has announced its TelkomONE streaming platform will now have free Catch Up functionality across its SABC and free-to-air channels.

The network service provider announced the new feature on 23 June.

This means that streamers can watch content on demand without worrying about missing the original broadcast.

“Content is nothing without enabling functionality and ensuring that it’s frictionless, easy-to-access, good value functionality that mobile streaming users really appreciate,” Telkom’s Executive for Smarthome and Content, Wanda Mkhize, said in a statement.

“We’re pleased that free Catch Up across all free streaming channels represents a significant first from TelkomONE.”

Viewers can watch shows on demand from free-to-air channels including SABC 1, 2, 3, SABC Sport, and SABC Education. Catch Up content also includes ‘box set’ collections of popular series such as Shaka Zulu and Bedford Wives.

The content library is expected to exceed 1 200 hours in the coming weeks.

Telkom launched TelkomONE in November 2020. It offers 27 linear channels, 30 audio channels, and 22 radio channels.

Viewers can purchase premium packages that include selected series, films and documentaries, and which come included with data for streaming.

Featured image: Unsplash/Glenn Carstens-Peters

