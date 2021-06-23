Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

TelkomONE offers Catch Up for shows on free-to-air channels

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Read next
Telkom TelkomONE streaming free to air channels SABC demand catch up

Telkom has announced its TelkomONE streaming platform will now have free Catch Up functionality across its SABC and free-to-air channels.

The network service provider announced the new feature on 23 June.

This means that streamers can watch content on demand without worrying about missing the original broadcast.

“Content is nothing without enabling functionality and ensuring that it’s frictionless, easy-to-access, good value functionality that mobile streaming users really appreciate,” Telkom’s Executive for Smarthome and Content, Wanda Mkhize, said in a statement.

“We’re pleased that free Catch Up across all free streaming channels represents a significant first from TelkomONE.”

Viewers can watch shows on demand from free-to-air channels including SABC 1, 2, 3, SABC Sport, and SABC Education. Catch Up content also includes ‘box set’ collections of popular series such as Shaka Zulu and Bedford Wives.

The content library is expected to exceed 1 200 hours in the coming weeks.

Telkom launched TelkomONE in November 2020. It offers 27 linear channels, 30 audio channels, and 22 radio channels.

Viewers can purchase premium packages that include selected series, films and documentaries, and which come included with data for streaming.

Featured image: Unsplash/Glenn Carstens-Peters

Read more: Netflix launches online shop to sell clothing, collectibles

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
Netflix Young Famous African reality series South Africa Nigeria media stars personalities
Young, Famous & African: Netflix reveals cast members
Streaming 23 Jun 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.