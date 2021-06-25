Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

SARS to close offices for in-person tax filing until August

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
sars efiling scam

SARS has announced it will close its offices for physical visits in light of the COVID-19 third wave, advising clients to instead use its digital platforms.

The revenue service made the announcement on 24 June.

This as the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 infections in South Africa surpassed 12 000 cases.

“In terms of the Disaster Management Act, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) remains an essential service,” the service said in a statement.

“We have always stressed the importance of balancing the continuity of this service with the risk of transmission.”

The offices will close starting 1 July. As such, branch filing will not commence on that date.

Instead, taxpayers are advised to fulfil their filing obligations online. The closure does not affect the start of the filing season.

Clients can file their taxes via eFiling or on the SARS MobiApp. You can also get assistance telephonically.

The SARS offices will reopen again on 16 August. However, the service said it will review the reopening date continuously and announce if there is a change.

Featured image: Created with Canva

Read more: SARS warns of new eFiling administrative penalty scam

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.