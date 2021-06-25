SARS to close offices for in-person tax filing until August

SARS has announced it will close its offices for physical visits in light of the COVID-19 third wave, advising clients to instead use its digital platforms.

The revenue service made the announcement on 24 June.

This as the seven-day moving average of COVID-19 infections in South Africa surpassed 12 000 cases.

“In terms of the Disaster Management Act, the South African Revenue Service (SARS) remains an essential service,” the service said in a statement.

“We have always stressed the importance of balancing the continuity of this service with the risk of transmission.”

The offices will close starting 1 July. As such, branch filing will not commence on that date.

Instead, taxpayers are advised to fulfil their filing obligations online. The closure does not affect the start of the filing season.

Clients can file their taxes via eFiling or on the SARS MobiApp. You can also get assistance telephonically.

The SARS offices will reopen again on 16 August. However, the service said it will review the reopening date continuously and announce if there is a change.

