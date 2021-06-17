WeBuyCars launches online car auction portal

WeBuyCars has launched an online auction for customers in the wake of growing online sales during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The online portal features a step-by-step process whereby bidders can register, view vehicles, and select payment plans.

The website has two auction tabs, one for new arrivals and one for promotional auctions.

“For most consumers, buying a car is a big decision not to be made lightly,” WeBuyCars Sales Director, Janson Ponting, said in a statement.

“At our online auction, you’re presented with all the information a dealer would have – and time to get the opinion of someone more qualified than you, if necessary.”

Ponting said WeBuyCars lists between 300 to 400 new vehicles on its website daily.

Each vehicle listing features 360-degree photographs of the car’s interior and exterior and all vehicles receive a Dekra condition report.

“Whether someone feels comfortable to bid on an online auction platform comes down to their personal preference,” he added.

“However, we’ve seen a significant increase in online auction sales in recent times, as more and more people place trust in our technology.”

Bidding at a WeBuyCars online auction

Bidders can register on the WeBuyCars website. They need to pay a R5 000 registration deposit in order to make bids.

They can also visit WeBuyCars branches to test and inspect the cars before the auction starts.

Car auctions take place every day and end at 12pm the day after they have opened.

Each car will have a starting bid price and a Buy Now price. Bidders have the option to purchase the car for the Buy Now price before it is auctioned.

Feature image: Unsplash/Obi Onyeador

