Woolworths launches WCellar for virtual sales and tastings

Woolworths has launched a new section in its online store called WCellar for curated wine sales and virtual tastings for its customers.

Announced on 9 June, the section offers access to the retail brand’s curated wine selection. Woolworths developed the experience in response to the popularity of online shopping.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has given us an invaluable opportunity to develop and improve our customer shopping experience,” Woolworths Head of Online and Mobile Liz Hillock said in a statement.

“We are delighted to be able to bring the world of wine to our customers’ living room through these extraordinary digital experiences.”

WCellar serves as the centre for the Woolworths Wine Club. The club went virtual during the national lockdown.

To date, the club has hosted 24 virtual events. The events include tastings with public figures like Moses Magwaza and Tinashe Nyamudoka.

The WCellar Wine Club is free to join and members receive a R75 voucher when they sign up.

Club benefits include discounts, event invitations, and monthly virtual tastings.

My Wine Match on WCellar

In addition, WCellar features a tool called My Wine Match which lets users find a wine best suited to their tastes.

Users take a quiz which then provides six wine options based on their answers.

You can find the My Wine Match tool on the Woolworths website.

“WCellar is a natural extension of our wine offering and provides helpful solutions to those who know what they like when it comes to wine, as well as the enthusiastic novice drinker who is looking to try something new,” Hillock added.

In May, Woolworths launched a virtual try-on experience for its beauty customers. The online portal lets users sample products via Augmented Reality (AR) by uploading a photo of themselves.

Feature image: Woolworths

Read more: Cape wine farm adapts to pandemic with virtual wine tastings, tours