Instagram adds tools for users to limit sensitive content

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
Instagram sensitive content control limit setting Facebook social media users

Facebook has introduced a setting that gives users the option to restrict potentially sensitive content in their Instagram Explore tab.

The setting is now available to access on the Instagram app.

“We believe people should be able to shape Instagram into the experience that they want,” Facebook said in a statement.

The setting is the latest in a line of features introduced that lets users customise their feeds. They include options to turn off comments or restrict other users from interacting with them.

“We recognize that everybody has different preferences for what they want to see on Explore, and this control will give people more choice over what they see,” Facebook explained.

How to hide sensitive content on Instagram

To change what you see in your Explore tab, go to your Instagram profile and select the settings menu in the upper right corner.

From there, select Account and then Sensitive Content Control.

Instagram how to limi sensitive content control users

The control options include letting you allow all content, a default limit setting, and a “Limit Even More” setting to block all such content identified as sensitive.

The option to allow all content is only available to Instagram users over the age of 18.

Featured image: Unsplash/Maddi Bazzocco

Read more: Instagram introduces Security Checkup tool for hacked accounts

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

News

