Cape-based startup launches Microsoft Teams app to gamify your meetings

Cape-based startup Kunjani has launched a learning and development solution for Microsoft Teams that allows you to integrate learning games into your meetings.

The company, based in Stellenbosch, has collaborated with Microsoft to integrate the tool. It aims to combat online meeting fatigue in employees and virtual learners.

By integrating Kunjani’s blended learning games, hosts can help keep meeting participants more engaged.

“Few meetings are specifically designed to engage participants using their preferred way of giving and receiving information,” Lenore Zietsman, CLO of Kunjani.co, said in a statement.

“The wireframe in the Kunjani app, grounded in neuroscience, enables you to transform your own content or meeting agenda into a powerful, serious game, specifically designed to meet your objectives, while optimising the varied skills and learning preferences of your team.”

Microsoft says that the South African company is one of the first of its partner apps to focus on enhancing virtual meeting engagement.

“They are one of the first partner apps focused on enhancing the live meeting and will help create livelier online meetings,” Daniel Canning, director of Microsoft Teams’ Platform at Microsoft, said in a statement.

“Attendees are drawn into the gamified meeting and develop their core skills effortlessly.”

How does the Kunjani tool work in Microsoft Teams?

Users can install Kunjani directly into the Microsoft Teams app as an extension. You can use the app for 30 days for free.

You can sign into Kunjani using your Microsoft credentials. Once logged in, you can access the app’s public library with pre-developed learning decks. Users can also create decks to save to their private library.

During your meeting, using Kunjani, there are points, time limits, and interesting activities to use.

The company provides more details on the playing cycle on the Kunjani website.

Users are also able to add to or edit these activities.

You can use these activities to upskill or train attendees, helping them learn and test their knowledge. However, you can also use it to onboard employees in an engaging way.

To find out more about the tool, visit the Kunjani website.

The tool is available worldwide. However, subscription plans are available with both international (dollar) and local (ZAR) pricing.

To join the Kunjani team for a live demo, book here: Kunjani demo.

Read more: Service delivery app My Smart City launches in Johannesburg, Cape Town

Feature image: Supplied/Kunjani