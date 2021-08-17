DiDi e-hailing app launches in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Ekurhuleni

E-hailing app and Uber alternative DiDi is launching in the Gauteng cities of Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Ekurhuleni, the company has announced.

The app, which initially launched in South Africa in Gqeberha and then Cape Town, will launch in Gauteng on 23 August.

The Gauteng launch will focus on Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Ekurhuleni on the East Rand.

“By entering the market, DiDi provides access to convenient and accessible mobility and economic opportunities with safety, technology, and customer support underpinning everything we do,” Carina Smith-Allin, DiDi’s Head of PR and Communications for Sub-Saharan Africa, said in a statement.

“We put affordable fares, quick and reliable service, and safety first. As such, more and more South Africans are reaping the rewards of mobility platforms like DiDi.”

The company highlights the safety features of the app for drivers and passengers. This includes the ability for drivers to opt-out of driving in unsafe areas.

Meanwhile, the app also checks for unusual activity during trips, such as route changes. It also includes a facial recognition feature for drivers.

Both riders and drivers have access to an SOS button within the app that links to emergency services.

“DiDi prides itself on its innovative safety features to benefit users and driving partners, some of which are a first in South Africa,” Smith-Allin notes.

You can find out more about the app on the DiDi website.

The passenger app is available on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

Feature image: RODNAE Productions/Pexels