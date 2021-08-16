Facebook adds end-to-end encryption to voice and video calls on Messenger

Facebook has announced it has added end-to-end encryption to voice and video calls on its Messenger app, as well as new controls for disappearing messages.

The social media giant announced the security feature on 13 August.

“People expect their messaging apps to be secure and private, and with these new features, we’re giving them more control over how private they want their calls and chats to be,” Director of Product Management for Messenger, Ruth Kricheli, wrote in a blog post.

What does end-to-end encryption do in Messenger?

End-to-end encryption means that messages and communication are only viewable by the recipient and sender. With the encryption, Facebook cannot read, listen, or see what app users send each other.

However, users can still report messages to Facebook even if they are encrypted.

At the same time, Facebook has updated the options for its disappearing chat message feature.

Users now have more options regarding the amount of time a message will hang around before it disappears. They can choose periods from as short as five seconds to as long as 24 hours.

According to Facebook, voice and video calls have experienced a surge in popularity during the past year.

Users make more than 150 million video calls a day using the app.

Meanwhile, Facebook revealed it will test several other encryption features for its collection of apps in the coming weeks.

It will test end-to-end encrypted group chats and calls in Messenger. It will also test opt-in end-to-end encryption for Direct Messages (DMs) on Instagram.

Featured image: Facebook

