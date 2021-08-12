Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Big Tech

Google to roll out protection features for younger users

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
Google Account kids children YouTube Search image parents users under-18

Google has announced new features to protect underage users, including the ability for parents to remove images of their children from search results.

Announced on 10 August, the features aim to limit access to young people’s information and imagery while also protecting them from age-sensitive material.

“We’re committed to building products that are secure by default, private by design, and that put people in control,” General Manager for Kids and Family, Mindy Brooks, wrote in a blog post.

How does Google plan to protect children users?

In the coming weeks, Google will introduce the option for under-18 users, as well as their parents or guardians, to request that Google remove their images from search results.

The option will be available alongside the existing removal request options such as non-consensual imagery or sensitive information.

At the same time, Google will introduce other changes to Google Accounts for under-18 users.

On YouTube, it will automatically set video uploads available for teenagers aged 13 to 17 to private by default.

For Search, it will turn on its SafeSearch feature for users and make it a default setting for new underage accounts.

It will also limit the setting to turn on Location History for those users. This means all under-18 users globally will not have the option to turn it on.

Meanwhile, Google will expand its safeguards on its advertisements so that age-sensitive material cannot reach underage users. It will also block ad targeting based on age, gender, and interests to users under 18.

Google is not the only tech giant to roll out new features designed to protect underage users. Last month, Instagram announced it would set accounts of under-16 users to private by default.

It also modified its ad policies in regard to what advertisements could reach those users.

Featured image: Unsplash/Tim Gouw

Read more: WhatsApp rolls out ‘View Once’ feature for photos, videos: How to use it

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
Twitter app design facelift font typeface Chirp tweets text
Twitter undergoes a facelift, changes app design
Programs & Apps 12 Aug 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.