Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Crypto & Blockchain

SA property company becomes first to test cryptocurrency rental deposits

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
Quorum Holdings Forest Views Bramley Johannesburg cryptocurrency

Property manager Quorum Holdings has announced it is testing and accepting rental deposits in the form of cryptocurrency from tenants.

The company announced on 17 August that it is testing the payment method with Forest Views, one of its latest developments in Bramley in Johannesburg.

“Our typical tenants are young professionals, who are familiar with crypto and may want to use theirs as a deposit instead of the standard deposit practice,” Group Legal of Quorum Holdings, Saul Mayers, said in a statement.

How will tenants pay rental deposits in cryptocurrency?

According to Mayers, tenants can secure their leases using Bitcoin or Ethereum.

Quorum Holdings will hold the deposits on the South African cryptocurrency exchange platform, Luno.

Tenants will deposit amounts directly into the company’s business account.

At the end of the lease, they will receive their cryptocurrency deposits back regardless of their value at the time.

“The risks associated with the price volatility of crypto are still there, but all gains are for the tenant when they leave the development, with the landlord being prepared to shoulder any possible losses,” Mayers explained.

Depending on the test’s success, Quorum Holdings will expand the payment method to other properties in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The company expects its property portfolio to grow to include 3 000 residential units in Johannesburg over the medium term.

It also expects to add another 5 000 beds in student accommodation through its subsidiary, Urban Circle.

Featured image: Supplied/Quorum Holdings

Read more: MoneyTracker: Nedbank launches free online tool to track accounts and money

 

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
Western Cape Library e-books audio books service Libby
Western Cape launches library e-book service
Mobile 17 Aug 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.