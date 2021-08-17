Burn Media Sites
Western Cape launches library e-book service

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Western Cape Library e-books audio books service Libby

The Western Cape’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has launched a new service to offer e-books and audiobooks to the province’s library members.

The service aims to provide reading material to people who cannot physically travel to libraries.

“With the e-book offering, we can now reach a wider audience, especially those who are unable to physically travel to their local library to borrow books,” Minister Anroux Marais said in a statement.

“Books are a gateway to improving education and critical thinking skills, as well as offering us the chance to go on many virtual adventures through the stories that we read.”

According to the department, the demand for online reading has increased during the last few years.

How to access the Western Cape Library e-book service

The e-book service is available on the Libby app. You can download the app from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store on your mobile device.

You will need to be a registered library member in the province.

Once you have downloaded the app, open it and select the Western Cape Provincial Library. From there, you can select your local branch and add your library card details.

Western Cape library service Libby e-books audiobooks

The app will ask you for a PIN to sign in to the service. If you don’t know what your PIN is, contact your branch to find out.

After signing in, you can browse and search through the service’s collection of material.

E-books will be available in English, Afrikaans, and isiXhosa.

Featured image: Unsplash/Trnava University

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

