Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Mobile

Telkom adds Telegram to FreeMe contracts and prepaid plans

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
Telegram Telkom FreeMe contract prepaid plans phone data WhatsApp

Telkom has added Telegram to all of its FreeMe contract and prepaid plans after the instant messaging app experienced a surge in popularity.

Telkom attributed the popularity surge to its customers looking for messaging app alternatives thanks to privacy reasons.

“Our customers have reached out to us through social media and other channels to ask when Telegram would be coming to Telkom,” Product Portfolio Management Executive at Telkom, Andrew Dawson, said in a statement.

Telkom FreeMe plans now offer Telegram alongside WhatsApp

Earlier this year, an update to WhatsApp’s privacy policy prompted global interest in other messaging platforms such as Telegram and Signal.

The policy outlined data-sharing terms between the app and its parent company, Facebook.

Telkom relaunched its FreeMe proposition in March 2020. The plans offer dedicated data for WhatsApp in addition to voice calls, SMS, and all-purpose data.

“We are thrilled that we have been able to answer their request and offer them something still within the FreeMe plans that they see value in and love,” Dawson said.

Going forward, Telkom will offer Telegram in all new and existing FreeMe and FreeMe TopUp plans.

It will also offer the platform in FreeMe Family and Share plans. This includes FreeMe Share 36GB, FreeMe Share 58GB, and FreeMe Share Unlimited.

FreeMe Prepaid bundles will also include Telegram.

“The addition of Telegram to the FreeMe offer is a proactive initiative that seeks to give our customers more options to communicate, using their chosen FreeMe offer,” Dawson explained.

In addition to Telegram, the plans will continue to offer WhatsApp calling and data as part of their initial offering.

Featured image: Pixabay/usnotv

Read more: Telegram adds new video features, calls of up to 1000 viewers

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
FNB Apple Pay Banking South Africa iOS mobile virtual card
You can now use your FNB card with Apple Pay
Apple 3 Aug 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.