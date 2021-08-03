You can now use your FNB card with Apple Pay

FNB has added support for Apple Pay which lets its customers using Apple devices create virtual cards and make contactless transactions.

Announced on 3 August, the launch comes months after the mobile payments app first launched in South Africa.

“Apple Pay will further accelerate the adoption of contactless payments for customers and it is available to all FNB customers with compatible Apple devices,” FNB Payments Executive, Raj Makanjee, said in a statement.

Apple Pay lets users make payments using a virtual card for purchases online or at physical pay points. It offers security features such as a unique device account number and an industry-standard, certified chip.

Other banks that support Apple Pay with their apps include Nedbank, Discovery Bank, and ABSA.

“We’ve invested additional time and resources to significantly transform our card issuing systems for a seamless introduction of world-class payment solutions,” Makanjee added.

During March and April this year, FNB customers made over 30 million contactless transactions topping R10 billion each month.

To date, the bank has issued over 300 000 virtual cards on its platforms.

To celebrate the launch, FNB will give 2 500 eBucks to the first 1 000 FNB customers that add their card to Apple Pay via the bank’s app.

How to add your FNB card to Apple Pay

Apple Pay is available exclusively on iOS devices.

To add a card, open the FNB app and select the ‘Cards’ option. From there, you can choose to create a new virtual card or select an existing one.

Click ‘Add to Apple Wallet’ and follow the app’s instructions to input your card details.

Users can only add SA-enabled cards to Apply Pay. This excludes FNB Business credit cards.

