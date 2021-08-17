Tinder has announced that an ID verification feature, which lets app users verify their identity on the app, will soon be available to all its users worldwide.

Announced on 16 August, the company will roll the feature out in the coming months.

How ID Verification on Tinder works

The feature serves as a way for users to protect themselves while interacting with other Tinder users.

It lets users scan their identity documents such as a drivers license or passport which Tinder then approves. Once a user is verified, their profile will indicate this to other users.

Tinder originally launched ID verification in Japan in 2019.

“We know one of the most valuable things Tinder can do to make members feel safe is to give them more confidence that their matches are authentic and more control over who they interact with,” Head of Trust & Safety Product, Rory Kozoll, said in a statement.

“And we hope all our members worldwide will see the benefits of interacting with people who have gone through our ID verification process.”

At launch, the feature will be voluntary for app users except in countries where the law mandates it.

However, before it rolls it out, Tinder will consult with experts and find out what documents are appropriate for each country. It will also take local laws and regulations into account.

“ID Verification is complex and nuanced, which is why we are taking a test-and-learn approach to the rollout,” Kozoll added.

Featured image: Tinder

Read more: YouTube launches new website for Creators