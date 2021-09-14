Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Ecommerce

Engen 1app gets tipping feature for petrol attendants

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
Engen 1app petrol station attendants tipping tips app

Telkom has partnered with Engen to introduce a tipping feature on the Engen 1app for petrol attendants and Quickshop cashiers.

Announced on 14 September, the feature lets app users tip workers at Engen service stations for good service.

“I believe it’s a sentiment we all share as South Africans that we have some of the best petrol attendants in the country,” Managing Executive at Telkom Financial Services, Sibusiso Ngwenya, said in a statement.

“We’ve seen many a story on social media or heard from a friend or family member about not only receiving excellent, world-class service at a local petrol station; but also, testimonies of attendants going above and beyond to lend a helping hand to customers and the public.”

The feature also comes as many businesses opt for contactless payment systems in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched in 2020, the Engen 1app lets motorists make fuel purchases without using cash or cards, and receive points from Engen’s loyalty partners.

How tipping on the Engen 1app works

To receive tips, petrol attendants and Quickshop cashiers wear lanyards with a QR code and number.

They must register for a Telkom Pay Wallet profile which they can then link to their QR codes.

Customers who then use the Engen 1app to pay for fuel or purchase products can then tip cashiers and attendants by scanning the QR code with the app.

Engen aims to extend the feature beyond its facilities and allow app users to tip anyone anywhere.

The Engen 1app is available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Read more: Clickatell launches Chat 2 Pay mobile payment service

Featured image: Unsplash/Erik Mclean

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
Kaspersky iPhone Apple products scammers phishing sites
Scammers already targeting people with iPhone 13 offers
Apple 14 Sep 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.