Engen 1app gets tipping feature for petrol attendants

Telkom has partnered with Engen to introduce a tipping feature on the Engen 1app for petrol attendants and Quickshop cashiers.

Announced on 14 September, the feature lets app users tip workers at Engen service stations for good service.

“I believe it’s a sentiment we all share as South Africans that we have some of the best petrol attendants in the country,” Managing Executive at Telkom Financial Services, Sibusiso Ngwenya, said in a statement.

“We’ve seen many a story on social media or heard from a friend or family member about not only receiving excellent, world-class service at a local petrol station; but also, testimonies of attendants going above and beyond to lend a helping hand to customers and the public.”

The feature also comes as many businesses opt for contactless payment systems in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched in 2020, the Engen 1app lets motorists make fuel purchases without using cash or cards, and receive points from Engen’s loyalty partners.

How tipping on the Engen 1app works

To receive tips, petrol attendants and Quickshop cashiers wear lanyards with a QR code and number.

They must register for a Telkom Pay Wallet profile which they can then link to their QR codes.

Customers who then use the Engen 1app to pay for fuel or purchase products can then tip cashiers and attendants by scanning the QR code with the app.

Engen aims to extend the feature beyond its facilities and allow app users to tip anyone anywhere.

The Engen 1app is available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Featured image: Unsplash/Erik Mclean