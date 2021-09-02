Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Internet

How hackers target vulnerable Wi-Fi routers in the home

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
NordVPN Wi-Fi router hackers hacking phishing

Private network company NordVPN has warned internet users of a trend where hackers take control of unprotected Wi-Fi routers.

The company outlined an attack by hackers that targets poorly protected routers.

Once compromised, hackers would direct internet users to a fake World Health Organisation (WHO) web page that told them to download and complete an online application.

The application would then provide the hackers with the user’s data.

“This attack affected almost 1,200 users who didn’t protect their home internet enough,” NordVPN cybersecurity expert Daniel Markuson said in a statement.

The attack is notable, because it targets one of the most common internet devices found in homes.

According to a NordVPN Internet of Things (IoT) survey, more than 63% of people said they had a router or internet hub at home.

Despite this, it is often left vulnerable.

“According to our research, many users do nothing to protect their smart devices, so the situation might repeat itself in the future if users’ habits don’t change,” Markuson explained.

Hacked routers can lead to unwanted users accessing networks, slowing speeds, and potentially using them for illegal activity.

It can also lead to users spying on peoples’ internet traffic and redirecting them to malicious websites.

How to protect your Wi-Fi router from hackers

At the same time, NordVPN listed several ways that users could protect their routers from hackers.

“When it comes to hacking computers or phones, the dangers seem to be clear to most of the users,” Markuson said.

“However, Wi-Fi routers don’t store any information, so users pay little attention to protecting them.”

NordVPN recommended users change the default password that comes with their routers. They can also turn off SSID broadcasting so that your network name doesn’t appear on lists of available Wi-Fi networks.

The company also recommended that users install a VPN on their routers. This will encrypt the internet on every device connected to it and scramble the data for hackers.

Read more: South Africa suffers most malware attacks on continent – Kaspersky

Featured image: Pixabay/3844328

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
Twitter Super Follows accounts subscribers
Twitter launches subscriber-only Super Follows in the US
Social 2 Sep 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.