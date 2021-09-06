Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

SARS MobiApp currently unavailable for Android users

Megan Ellis, Editor
By Megan Ellis, Editor
Read next
sars mobiapp mobile app

The South African Revenue Service has announced that the SARS MobiApp is currently unavailable for Android users.

The tax service made the announcement on the morning of 6 September, but did not say how long the issue would last.

However, users of the iOS app can still use the SARS filing app.

The issue stems from a delay in the new version of the Android app, which has not been rolled out to the Google Play Store.

The app had undergone planned maintenance over the weekend, from 4 to 5 September.

What to do if you can’t access the SARS MobiApp

So what should you do if you can’t access the app?

SARS recommends using the eFiling website instead.

When we checked the SARS app on our device, it was still available on the Google Play Store. However, users will likely encounter errors when trying to complete actions within the app.

If you don’t need to submit a tax return, but rather an inquiry, you can also complete a number of actions via SARS Mobile Tax Services.

These services are available via SMS and don’t require data or airtime.

You can check whether you need to submit a return, request your tax registration number, and request your balance or statement of account.

You can also request that SARS call you to book an appointment.

To find out more about these services, visit the SARS Mobile Tax Services website.

Read more: SARS warns of new eFiling administrative penalty scam

Feature image: Memeburn

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
Nedbank Money app Enbi chatbo
Nedbank launches chatbot and other digital features
Mobile 6 Sep 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.