SARS MobiApp currently unavailable for Android users

The South African Revenue Service has announced that the SARS MobiApp is currently unavailable for Android users.

The tax service made the announcement on the morning of 6 September, but did not say how long the issue would last.

However, users of the iOS app can still use the SARS filing app.

The issue stems from a delay in the new version of the Android app, which has not been rolled out to the Google Play Store.

The app had undergone planned maintenance over the weekend, from 4 to 5 September.

What to do if you can’t access the SARS MobiApp

So what should you do if you can’t access the app?

SARS recommends using the eFiling website instead.

When we checked the SARS app on our device, it was still available on the Google Play Store. However, users will likely encounter errors when trying to complete actions within the app.

If you don’t need to submit a tax return, but rather an inquiry, you can also complete a number of actions via SARS Mobile Tax Services.

These services are available via SMS and don’t require data or airtime.

You can check whether you need to submit a return, request your tax registration number, and request your balance or statement of account.

You can also request that SARS call you to book an appointment.

To find out more about these services, visit the SARS Mobile Tax Services website.

Feature image: Memeburn