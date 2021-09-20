Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Programs & Apps

Telegram update adds chat themes, video chat recording and more

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
Telegram app instant messages chats live stream recording

Telegram has introduced several new features as part of its latest update, including chat themes and live stream and video chat recording.

The update is now available to download for both Android and iOS users.

What features are in the Telegram update?

Telegram has added eight new themes for individual chats. Each theme features gradient message bubbles, unique patterns, and animated backgrounds.

Each theme comes with a day and night version that will work according to users’ night mode settings.

Users can apply the themes for both them and their contacts so that their chats match. They are only available for individual chats and not group ones.

Telegram app chat themes messages

To set a theme, click on the chat header and select the Options icon. From there, click ‘Change Colors’ and select a theme.

Telegram said it will add more themes in the future.

Another new feature is the option to record live streams and video chats to publish them at a later date.

Chat admins can start recording video and audio, or only audio, in the video chat options. they can choose a portrait or landscape orientation for the final video file.

Once recording a red dot will appear next to the title of the video broadcast.

Once the video is finished recording, the app will upload it to the admin’s Saved Messages.

In August, an update made it possible for up to 1 000 participants to join and view video calls in Telegram.

Other features Telegram has added include group read receipts and interactive emojis.

Available in group chats, users can check which members have seen their messages.

Read receipts are available on individual messages and users can check them by clicking on the message options.

Telegram will only store group read receipts for seven days after the message was sent.

Interactive emojis create a fullscreen effect when users click on them and are viewable by chat members at the same time.

If a user and their chat partner have their chat open at the same time, the animated emoji will play for both of them simultaneously.

Read more: Houseparty is shutting down in October

Featured image: Telegram

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
The Knowledge Trust Career Education Expo South Africa WhatsApp
Knowledge Trust to host Career Expo on WhatsApp
News 20 Sep 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.