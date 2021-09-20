Knowledge Trust to host Career Expo on WhatsApp

The Knowledge Trust has announced it will host an Education and Career Expo entirely on WhatsApp to help young, unemployed South Africans.

The three-month event will take place from 4 October 2021 to 28 January 2022. Registration for the event is now open.

Taking place on the instant messaging app, the Career Expo will offer career guidance, development opportunities, and basic marketing and recruitment information.

“We quickly realized that we had to connect with and deliver to our members through platforms they can afford and that they are able to use every day,” Country Manager in South Africa, Jaryd Raizon, said in a statement.

“It’s important that we understand where our young people are at, what their roadblocks are and use their preferred and most accessible platforms to more easily inform and educate, connect and engage.”

The Knowledge Trust, a global initiative that promotes education and employment, has used WhatsApp previously to offer services.

So far, it has launched an in-app recruitment and interview bot for employers, courses in partnership with TSIBA Business School, and a CV builder tool.

What will the Career Expo on WhatsApp cover?

The Career Expo will be split into three sections that cover distinct areas of the education and career process.

The first section, taking place from 4 to 29 October, will focus on guidance. Participants will receive input from industry experts and be shown what career opportunities are open to them.

The second part will focus on education and introduce participants to training organisations and institutions. It will take place from 1 to 26 November.

The third and final part will introduce participants to prospective employers. Companies from around the world will be present to showcase. This will take place from 3 to 28 January 2022.

Those interested in participating in The Knowledge Trust Career Expo can register for free on 084 030 9432.

Featured image: Supplied