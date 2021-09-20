Vox launches IT support service for home internet users

Vox has announced a new Home IT Support service for customers that need help with cybersecurity and IT maintenance.

The subscription service includes access to remote troubleshooting, OS patching, and Bitdefender anti-malware software.

“With us, consumers can repurpose what they would typically spend on their monthly anti-virus subscription and get a significantly enhanced offering that delivers not only anti-virus but gives our expert IT consultants access to their devices for remote remediation, ideal for the new normal we are living in,” Dominique Yeates, Product Manager for managed IT (MIT) at Vox, said in a statement.

The service includes a base fee for access to antivirus software and regular OS patching. Packages cost R29 per month, R69 per month, or R99 per month, depending on the number of devices that require anti-malware software.

Remote support is then billed per hour based on your usage of the service.

Customers can access the remote IT support service between 7am and 9pm on weekdays. The service grants access to an engineer and costs R350 per hour.

Vox records these sessions to provide an audit of changes made to the customer’s system and what work the engineer performed.

Engineers gain access to your system through remote management software that they install when you sign up to the Home IT Support service.

You can also get onsite support for those issues that can’t be resolved remotely. This costs R799 per hour.

To find out more about the service and packages, you can visit the Vox Home IT Support website.

Feature image: MART PRODUCTION from Pexels