MultiChoice launches DStv Internet

MultiChoice has announced the launch of DStv Internet, which provides fixed wireless internet plans for home users.

The internet service is meant to provide an alternative to fibre internet, for those who don’t have the necessary infrastructure in their area.

When signing up to DStv Internet, customers get a SIM card and Wi-Fi router to connect to a fixed wireless LTE network. DStv has partnered with MTN as its network provider.

“DStv Internet provides South Africans with connectivity for all their household internet requirements, giving them more convenience and choice,” Nyiko Shiburi, CEO of MultiChoice South Africa, said in a statement.

Customers can also choose whether they want to bundle their internet package with their general satellite TV subscription.

What to know about DStv Internet plans

Three data packages are available for customers: 25GB, 110GB, and 220GB. Each plan includes an allocation of both anytime and night-time data.

Prices start at R199 per month.

While you can bundle an internet subscription with the satellite TV subscription, you don’t have to be a satellite subscriber to use DSTV internet.

You are also able to order internet plans online or in-store. However, they are only available in areas where fixed LTE coverage is available.

The DStv Internet website includes a coverage map so that potential customers can check their area.

MultiChoice has also announced a launch special for the first 20 000 customers, who will receive a free 12-month subscription to the DStv Trusted Home app.

The app, available as part of the internet plans, helps users manage their Wi-Fi network and security. It also includes parental control features.

The regular subscription for the app costs R30 per month, which is added to the internet bill for users that opt in.

Feature image: MultiChoice