Virgin Mobile South Africa is shutting down

Virgin Mobile South Africa, one of the country’s oldest Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), has announced it will cease operation later this year.

The service will officially end on 30 November.

“It has been our pleasure connecting our customers with their loved ones and we’d like to thank each of you for being part of our family in these past years,” the company said in a statement.

Virgin Mobile first launched in South Africa in 2006 as a joint venture between Richard Branson’s Virgin Group and Cell C.

In September 2020, the company went into voluntary business rescue thanks to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In recent years, the market has changed considerably, and a combination of tough trading conditions, strong competition and the economic stress posed by COVID-19 means that it has been a challenging market for Virgin Mobile South Africa,” it explained.

After the service ends, the company will rebrand as it implements its new go-to-market strategy.

What does this mean for Virgin Mobile customers?

Leading up to 30 November, Virgin Mobile will assist its remaining customers to either cancel their contracts or switch them over to Telkom.

The company’s Customer Care team will be in touch with them to discuss options.

Customers can also call the team on 080 123 1230 or email them at customercare@virginmobile.co.za

They can also choose to switch to another network provider themselves by contacting them directly.

Customers will get to keep their number thanks to a porting process with their new network. Virgin Mobile will process any port applications it receives up until 31 October.

Customers will still be able to purchase airtime until 30 November. However, any unused or remaining airtime will expire on that date.

Featured image: Unsplash/laura Shaw

