Recipients of R350 distress grants can now collect from Pick n Pay stores

Pick n Pay has announced recipients of the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant can collect payments from Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.

The retailer’s stores will become a grant collection point from 22 September.

“Pick n Pay and Boxer are proud to assist grant beneficiaries access their funds more conveniently and safely, ensuring they receive much needed relief quicker than before,” Retail Executive of Omnichannel at Pick n Pay, John Bradshaw, said in a statement.

Pick n Pay already serves as a collection point for grants from the South Africa Social Security Agency (SASSA).

Payments for eligible pension, disability, and child grants are paid out over three days every month.

The SRD grant was established to assist South Africans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is available to citizens who are unemployed or who do not receive other social grants or UIF payments.

How to collect R350 social distress grants from Pick n Pay

After successfully applying for the grant, recipients will receive an SMS from SASSA that confirms their grant collection point. The SMS will also advise a day for collection.

Recipients must then bring their ID and phone (including the number registered with SASSA) to a store to collect their grants.

At till points, they can enter their ID number and phone number to confirm the funds are available.

They will then immediately receive a USSD message on their phone. After they confirm the message, they will receive the grant payment.

Grant recipients cannot collect payments from BP Pick n Pay Express stores. They also cannot collect them from Pick n Pay Liquor and Pick n Pay Clothing stores.

Featured image: Pixabay/stevepb