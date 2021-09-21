Burn Media Sites
News

Kenyans can now watch Netflix for free without ads

Megan Ellis, Editor
netflix free plan in kenya

Netflix has announced the launch of a free plan in Kenya that lets people stream content from the service on their Android phones without ads.

“When you sign-up, no payment information is required. All you have to do is enter your email, confirm you are 18 or over and create a password,” Cathy Conk, Director of Product Innovation at Netflix said in a post on the company website.

“Then you can sit back and watch many of Netflix’s most popular series and films, as well as enjoy our personalized recommendations, parental controls, and profiles (including kids).”

The streaming service notes that this ad-free mobile plan will let audiences in Kenya watch content like Blood & Water, Bridgerton, and Army of the Dead “completely free of charge”.

However, there’s a catch — the free plan doesn’t include Netflix’s full catalogue of content.

In fact, the free plan appears to be a way to encourage Kenyan users to subscribe to a paid plan.

“If you’ve never watched Netflix before — and many people in Kenya haven’t — this is a great way to experience our service,” Conk says.

“And if you like what you see, it’s easy to upgrade to one of our paid plans so you can enjoy our full catalogue on your TV or laptop as well,” she adds.

The company started rolling out the free plan from 20 September.

“We hope it’s a great match and that many of the people who try our free plan love Netflix so much that over time they upgrade to a full, paid subscription,” Conk concludes.

Feature image: Netflix

 

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.