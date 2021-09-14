Online portal launched for SA businesses affected by unrest

The South African National Treasury has announced the launch of an online Business Loss Registration Portal for businesses that were affected by unrest and looting in July.

The online portal is aimed at helping distribute aid for businesses affected by unrest that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal between 9 and 19 July.

“The registration portal will collect data from affected businesses to better coordinate these relief measures as well as to inform future interventions,” the Treasury said in a statement.

“It will provide a single governmental entry point for businesses to indicate the extent of losses they have suffered, and to access available facilities.”

According to the Treasury, the data collected will only be used to improve the delivery of support.

It has also encouraged all businesses affected to register on the portal.

However, the portal will only be available temporarily.

How to use the Business Loss Registration Portal to apply for relief

You can access the portal on www.relief4sa.co.za.

You will have to grant the portal consent to process your data under the POPIA laws in order to proceed.

Next, you can select the option to register a loss or check the status of a submitted registration.

Select “I want to register a loss” to begin the process of applying for relief. The chatbot will then ask a series of questions that you will need to fill in.

If you run into issues, the portal also has a call centre available.

The portal will be open until 5pm on Thursday, 30 September for businesses to register.

Read more: South Africans to get digital vaccine certificates

Feature image: Memeburn