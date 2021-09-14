Burn Media Sites
Internet

Online portal launched for SA businesses affected by unrest

Megan Ellis, Editor
Megan Ellis, Editor
south africa business loss registration portal unrest (1)

The South African National Treasury has announced the launch of an online Business Loss Registration Portal for businesses that were affected by unrest and looting in July.

The online portal is aimed at helping distribute aid for businesses affected by unrest that took place in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal between 9 and 19 July.

“The registration portal will collect data from affected businesses to better coordinate these relief measures as well as to inform future interventions,” the Treasury said in a statement.

“It will provide a single governmental entry point for businesses to indicate the extent of losses they have suffered, and to access available facilities.”

According to the Treasury, the data collected will only be used to improve the delivery of support.

It has also encouraged all businesses affected to register on the portal.

However, the portal will only be available temporarily.

How to use the Business Loss Registration Portal to apply for relief

business relief portal unrest

You can access the portal on www.relief4sa.co.za.

You will have to grant the portal consent to process your data under the POPIA laws in order to proceed.

Next, you can select the option to register a loss or check the status of a submitted registration.

register loss Business Loss Registration Portal

Select “I want to register a loss” to begin the process of applying for relief. The chatbot will then ask a series of questions that you will need to fill in.

If you run into issues, the portal also has a call centre available.

The portal will be open until 5pm on Thursday, 30 September for businesses to register.

Feature image: Memeburn

 

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

