Twitter to fix disappearing tweets from your timeline

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Twitter timeline disappearing tweets auto refresh

Twitter has announced it will introduce updates to prevent tweets from disappearing when a user’s timeline auto-refreshes.

In a tweet posted on 22 September, the company’s support team said it was aware of the problem.

In some instances, tweets disappear from a user’s view when the poster threaded it with additional tweets, or if someone they knew replied to it.

“We know it’s a frustrating experience, so we’re working on changing it,” the company said.

The team added Twitter would roll the updates out over the next two months.

In a follow-up tweet, the team explained that the app moved tweets in the timeline as users posted replies to it. This was done so the tweets wouldn’t appear in users’ timelines twice.

“Our changes will keep your TL fresh and keep Tweets from disappearing mid-read,” they wrote.

How to stop your Twitter timeline from refreshing

Twitter does not give users the option to turn off auto-refreshing. However, some users have stopped tweets from disappearing by setting the app to reduce in-app motion.

In Twitter’s Accessibility options, they can choose to limit the amount of in-app animations and live engagement counts.

You can also turn off AutoPlay for GIFs and videos to try work around the issue.

However, some Twitter users say this workaround doesn’t solve the problem entirely. On the other hand, others say they’ve seen a reduction in tweets disappearing.

If you encounter the issue of disappearing tweets, you can try the fix as a temporary solution while Twitter works on the issue.

Featured image: Unsplash/Charles Deluvio

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

News

