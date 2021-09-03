Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Programs & Apps

WhatsApp rolls out iOS to Android chat transfer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
WhatsApp iOS Android chat transfer how to

WhatsApp has begun to roll out the option for users to transfer their chat history from iOS devices to Android using an adapter cable.

The option is now available on any Samsung device running Android 10 or higher.

“One of the most requested features we’ve had is to make it possible to transfer chat history from one operating system to another when switching phones,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

“We’ve been hard at work with operating system and device manufacturers to build it in a secure and reliable way.”

The option lets you transfer all of your WhatsApp data. This includes text and voice messages, photos, and videos.

WhatsApp added the option will be available on other Android devices soon.

How to transfer your WhatsApp chat history from iOS to Android

To do the transfer, you need to connect your iPhone to your Samsung smartphone using a Lightning-to-USB-C cable.

Once you’ve connected the two devices, open the Samsung Smart Switch app. The app will display a QR code which you must then scan using the iPhone’s camera.

Click the “Start” icon that appears on your iPhone.

Once completed, open WhatsApp on your Samsung phone and log in using your phone number. Click the “Import” icon to finish uploading your chat history.

Even though you’re transferred your data to a new phone, your iPhone will still have it unless you erase it or delete WhatsApp.

It’s also important to note the transfer to Android won’t include your WhatsApp call history.

Featured image: WhatsApp

Read more: Instagram now wants to know when your birthday is

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
standard bank mobile
Standard Bank launches Unayo mobile money platform
Ecommerce 3 Sep 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.