You can now buy Pick n Pay Clothing on Zando

Pick n Pay has announced it has partnered with online fashion retailer Zando to offer the their clothing ranges on the e-commerce platform.

The ranges are now available to purchase on the Zando website and mobile app.

The partnership with Zando aims to extend access to PnP clothing beyond physical stores and the retailer’s own website.

“Pick n Pay Clothing customers will have more access to our clothing ranges through Zando, and we look forward to welcoming new customers who we know will enjoy the quality and affordable pieces of highly desirable fashion that we offer,” General Manager of Pick n Pay Clothing, Hazel Pillay, said in a statement.

Zando offers PnP Clothing on its website and app

Launched in 2012, Zando forms part of the Jumia Group, an online marketplace platform that operates throughout Africa.

The company offers a selection of products across several categories. These categories include men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, as well as homeware, beauty, and accessories.

Customers can choose from a wide selection of international and local brands. They can also order products online using secure payment methods and a courier delivery service.

“By entering into a partnership with Pick n Pay Clothing, we are extending value to our customers by increasing the assortment on our platform,” Zando CEO Grant Brown said.

The Zando mobile app is available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Read more: Shoprite Money Market launches instant EFTs

Featured image: Unsplash/Artem Beliaikin