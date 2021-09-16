YouTube brings NextUp Programme to South Africa: How to apply

YouTube has announced its NextUp programme, aimed at assisting content creators on the platform, is available in South Africa and Nigeria.

Applications for the programme are now open.

“We believe that the next generation of successful creators are already honing their skills on YouTube,” Head of YouTube Content Partnership in Sub-Saharan Africa, Addy Awofisayo, said in a statement.

“We are excited that the YouTube NextUp programme will help take creators to the next level in their YouTube careers, enabling them to develop whole new genres and online experiences for audiences around the world.”

The programme will see 20 content creators selected to participate in a week-long intensive ‘Creator Camp’. During the camp, they will learn new skills and gain support from the YouTube partnerships team.

The creators will also win a production stipend of $1 000 (R14 450) for the purchase of production equipment.

YouTube NextUp programme details and eligibility

Those interested in applying can register on the YouTube NextUp website.

To apply, creators must submit a piece of the content they are most proud of and that represents their production skills and storytelling ability.

They also need to submit an essay of 200 words or less. The essay must motivate their application and outline their channel plans for the next two years.

To be eligible for the programme, a creator’s channel must have between 10 000 and 100 000 subscribers.

They must also have uploaded at least three pieces of original and native video content in the past three months.

Channels must be compliant with YouTube’s community guidelines and have no strikes against them.

Participation in other YouTube programmes, such as the Black Voices Fund, is also a basis for consideration.

Applications for the programme close on 8 October.

Featured image: Supplied