Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Eskom announces Stage 4 loadshedding until Friday

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
By Sam Spiller, Staff Writer
Read next
Eskom loadshedding Stage 4 South Africa

Eskom has announced it will implement Stage 4 loadshedding from 12pm on Wednesday until Friday, after which it will return to Stage 2.

In a statement on Twitter, the power utility said the increased loadshedding was due to multiple tripped units at its power stations.

Previously, Eskom had expected to implement Stage 2 loadshedding for the duration of this week.

“Over the past 24 hours a unit each at Medupi, Kusile and Matla power stations tripped while a unit each at Lethabo and Arnot power stations were forced to shut down,” it explained.

“This constrained the power system further requiring extensive use of emergency reserves and therefore, hampering the recovery of these reserves.”

According to Eskom, the total breakdowns amount to 14 957MW while planned maintenance is 5 301MW of capacity.

The company apologised for the inconvenience and that it would announce if there are any changes to the power system.

Eskom Stage 2 and Stage 4 loadshedding schedule

Eskom will implement Stage 4 loadshedding from midday on Wednesday until 5am on Friday.

After that, it will return to Stage 2 until 5am on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has announced it would continue to mitigate loadshedding as much as possible.

In a tweet soon after Eskom’s announcement, the city said it would implement Stage 2 and 3 loadshedding throughout Wednesday. It would then implement Stage 4 on Thursday:

Disclaimer: This article has been updated to reflect the City of Cape Town’s latest loadshedding schedule.

Read more: Showmax debuts multicam feed for El Clasico football match

Featured image: Unsplash/Bennett Dungan

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam Spiller, Staff Writer

Sam is a writer for Burn Media. He has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or driving up the coast.

Read More
compare mobile contract plans
You can now compare mobile, data plans through the Hippo.co.za website
Ecommerce 27 Oct 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.