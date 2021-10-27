Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Ecommerce

You can now compare mobile, data plans through the Hippo.co.za website

Megan Ellis, Editor
By Megan Ellis, Editor
Read next
compare mobile contract plans

A partnership between Mondo and Hippo.co.za now allows consumers to compare mobile and data deals through the Hippo website.

The website lets users compare contracts, deals, and products at mobile providers Telkom, Vodacom, MTN.

If users find a deal they like, they can submit their applications online. If approved, they can get their device delivered to their door by Mondo, along with their SIM card.

“Our partnership with Mondo is great news for consumers,” Hippo.co.za CEO Bradley Du Chenne said in a statement.

“With the country’s smartphone penetration now at over 90%, connectivity has never been more important to South Africans. Our highly connected population uses cellphones for work, play and everything in between. In this increasingly connected communication landscape, giving customers more choice when it comes to their mobile contracts and data packages will help them save time and money and choose the products that best cater to their individual needs.”

The Mondo website also offers a comparison tools and the ability to order. However, the partnership allows Hippo.co.za to serve as an additional distribution channel.

The Hippo comparison website also allows users to compare insurance and fibre internet products.

“We see Hippo.co.za as a very synergistic partner thanks to its approach to the market, its loyal customer base, and its comprehensive product offerings,” Tara-Paige du Toit, Managing Executive of Mondo Connect, said in a statement.

How to use the mobile plan comparison tool

compare mobile deals hippo mondo website
You can use the comparison tool on the “Compare Cellphone Deals” section of the Hippo.co.za website.

The website allows you to choose the type of device, preferred network, and price range.

Device options include phones, modems or routers, SIM cards, tablets, and laptops.

Once you select your filters, you are taken to the Mondo website and shown devices in your chosen price range. You can apply additional filters such as colours, storage size, and camera resolution.

mondo phone comparison website

You can then select “Get This Deal” on an offer if you want to buy it through the Mondo website.

Read more: How to RICA your Telkom SIM online

Feature image: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan Ellis, Editor

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
telkom internet outage
Telkom internet users report outage across country
Internet 27 Oct 2021
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2021, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.