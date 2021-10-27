You can now compare mobile, data plans through the Hippo.co.za website

A partnership between Mondo and Hippo.co.za now allows consumers to compare mobile and data deals through the Hippo website.

The website lets users compare contracts, deals, and products at mobile providers Telkom, Vodacom, MTN.

If users find a deal they like, they can submit their applications online. If approved, they can get their device delivered to their door by Mondo, along with their SIM card.

“Our partnership with Mondo is great news for consumers,” Hippo.co.za CEO Bradley Du Chenne said in a statement.

“With the country’s smartphone penetration now at over 90%, connectivity has never been more important to South Africans. Our highly connected population uses cellphones for work, play and everything in between. In this increasingly connected communication landscape, giving customers more choice when it comes to their mobile contracts and data packages will help them save time and money and choose the products that best cater to their individual needs.”

The Mondo website also offers a comparison tools and the ability to order. However, the partnership allows Hippo.co.za to serve as an additional distribution channel.

The Hippo comparison website also allows users to compare insurance and fibre internet products.

“We see Hippo.co.za as a very synergistic partner thanks to its approach to the market, its loyal customer base, and its comprehensive product offerings,” Tara-Paige du Toit, Managing Executive of Mondo Connect, said in a statement.

How to use the mobile plan comparison tool



You can use the comparison tool on the “Compare Cellphone Deals” section of the Hippo.co.za website.

The website allows you to choose the type of device, preferred network, and price range.

Device options include phones, modems or routers, SIM cards, tablets, and laptops.

Once you select your filters, you are taken to the Mondo website and shown devices in your chosen price range. You can apply additional filters such as colours, storage size, and camera resolution.

You can then select “Get This Deal” on an offer if you want to buy it through the Mondo website.

Feature image: Karolina Grabowska/Pexels