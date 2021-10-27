Telkom internet users report outage across country

Telkom internet users have reported issues connecting to the ISP’s network across the country following Stage 4 loadshedding.

Problems connecting to the internet for Telkom users were reflected by reports on Downdetector and Fing.com.

According to both sites, issues started shortly after 1pm.

By 5pm, users continued to report issues. However, its peak occurred at around 4.20PM according to Fing.

While Telkom did not acknowledge a nationwide outage after reports started, it did note earlier that network performance in certain areas may be affected during loadshedding.

Eskom has announced load shedding stage 4. Telkom has back-up power however, prolonged outages may affect network performance in certain areas. pic.twitter.com/2ePyhRuIDh — @TelkomZA (@TelkomZA) October 27, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Eskom announced Stage 4 loadshedding. This stage of loadshedding will last until Friday, after which Eskom will downgrade to Stage 2.

But without a statement on the network issues at the time of writing, it’s unclear when Telkom customers can expect to reconnect to the internet.

Vumatel users were also experiencing connection issues, according to Downdetector reports.

Feature image: Misha Feshchak/Unsplash