Internet

Telkom internet users report outage across country

Megan Ellis, Editor
telkom internet outage

Telkom internet users have reported issues connecting to the ISP’s network across the country following Stage 4 loadshedding.

Problems connecting to the internet for Telkom users were reflected by reports on Downdetector and Fing.com.

According to both sites, issues started shortly after 1pm.

downdetector telkom outage

By 5pm, users continued to report issues. However, its peak occurred at around 4.20PM according to Fing.

fing telkom outage

While Telkom did not acknowledge a nationwide outage after reports started, it did note earlier that network performance in certain areas may be affected during loadshedding.

Earlier on Wednesday, Eskom announced Stage 4 loadshedding. This stage of loadshedding will last until Friday, after which Eskom will downgrade to Stage 2.

But without a statement on the network issues at the time of writing, it’s unclear when Telkom customers can expect to reconnect to the internet.

Vumatel users were also experiencing connection issues, according to Downdetector reports.

Read more: Eskom changes loadshedding plans for week: What to know [Updated]

Feature image: Misha Feshchak/Unsplash

Megan is the Editor for Memeburn and Gearburn. She has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

