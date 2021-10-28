DiDi to offer discounts to voters on Election Day: How to claim yours

E-hailing app DiDi has announced it will offer first-time riders up to 50% off Election Day trips on 1 November.

The offer will be available to riders in Cape Town, Gauteng, and Gqerberha to travel to their local voting stations.

“The objective is to encourage all South Africans to exercise their right to vote,” DiDi Head of PR and Communication for Sub-Saharan Africa, Carina Smith-Allin, said in a statement.

“Mobility should be accessible to everyone and our aim is to ensure that we support South Africans to be able to travel to the voting stations.”

How to redeem an Election Day promo code on DiDi

The discount offer on Election Day will be available to riders who are using the DiDi app for the first time.

The DiDi app on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and users can register for free as a rider.

On 1 November, click on the Promotions option in the drop-down menu. You can then enter one of the following promo codes based on your location:

SAElectionsPE21

SAElectionsCPT21

SAElectionsGP21

Once you’ve entered the code, the DiDi app will store it under ‘My Vouchers’ until you redeem it for a ride.

To redeem it, you must book a trip and select the ‘Express’ ride option. The discount will then reflect in the final cost.

First-time riders are also eligible for the DiDi welcome pack if they redeem the Welcome code before they book their first ride.

The e-hailing service also offers discounts for passengers on their way to vaccination appointments. The company announced that 30 920 vouchers of the 36 500 available have been redeemed so far.

Featured image: Unsplash/