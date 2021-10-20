Bolt Food launches in Johannesburg

Bolt has announced the launch of its food delivery service in Johannesburg, offering on-demand takeout delivery from over 300 restaurants in the area.

The service was previously available in Cape Town, where it launched in April 2020. It has now expanded from Bryanston to Braamfontein in Johannesburg, with plans to expand to more areas in the city as restaurants join the platform.

“We piloted Bolt Food in Cape Town last year, with outstanding results,” James Townsend-Rose, Country Manager for Bolt Food in South Africa, said in a statement.

“Restaurants and their customers welcomed Bolt Food’s affordable prices and quick deliveries, and we are excited to bring this solution to Johannesburg, and to other South African cities in the coming months.”

Bolt Food launch specials in Johannesburg

The service also announced a series of launch specials for customers in Johannesburg.

For deliveries that are less than 4.5km, customers will not have to pay a delivery fee during the launch period.

Bolt Food is also including discounts of up to 50% on food orders from selected restaurants during the Johannesburg launch.

Meanwhile, Absa customers who pay with qualifying cards can get up to 30% cashback on their orders.

You can check if delivery is available in your area by downloading the app on the Google Play Store or iOS App Store.

Feature image: Bolt